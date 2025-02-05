Home gardener shares unconventional method to keep squirrels out: 'We almost just gave up completely'

A brilliant TikToker shared a clever tip for defending homegrown produce from squirrels: brush your dog.

The scoop

Kristen Fulton (@kristenfulton1) posted a clip detailing how she kept the squirrels away from her tomatoes. She explains that her family would plant tomatoes, but "these dang squirrels were getting them every single time." She says, "We almost just gave up completely."

Amazingly, not one squirrel has infiltrated the tomato garden this year. Why? Kristen explains, "What I didn't realize is I was brushing the dog around the garden."

Dog hair is a natural squirrel deterrent. Brush your dog around your produce and leave the hair in the area. Squirrels will stay away. Kristen also says you can ask your dog groomer for clippings to disperse around your property.

How it's helping

Squirrels know it's best to steer clear of canines so they won't risk entering your garden. Treehugger also recommends pet hair to stop pests: "Dog hair is a natural repellent against gophers, chipmunks, squirrels, groundhogs, deer, skunks, and rabbits."

Other squirrel deterrents include chemical repellents, BB guns, traps and cages, spicy sprays, coffee grounds, and motion sensor sprinklers. While effective, these solutions can be costly and harmful to the environment.

Pepper sprays and chemical repellents can harm innocent fauna and damage flora. Sprinklers increase water usage and utility bills. And many solutions harm the squirrels, which isn't the goal. But the pet hair solution is free and all-natural.

You can stop squirrels without opening your wallet if you own a dog. If you don't have a dog, you can likely ask your pet-owning friends, family, or neighbors for hair. It will keep the squirrels away so you can enjoy fresh produce.

Growing food at home reduces agricultural pollution and improves your health. You can eat nutritious and freshly picked fruits and veggies. This saves you money on groceries while supporting pollinators (but not squirrels) in your local ecosystem. Gardening is also a major stress reliever, boosting mental wellness.

What people are saying

Folks were thankful for the tip, and many praised Kristen for the animal and plant-friendly strategy.

Others shared how this hack worked for them, with one writing, "I accidentally discovered this 2 years ago. It works like a dream."

Another commenter said, "Thank you for not hurting the squirrels and that you didn't hurt any other things."

