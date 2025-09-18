Juice company rolls out revolutionary new bottle: 'Will enhance the freshness and shelf life'

Many supermarket drink products come in plastic bottles, but two Dutch companies are partnering to create a more sustainable alternative.

According to Packaging World, juice producer Hoogesteger has signed an agreement to utilize Avantium's Releaf PEF, a recyclable polymer that is 100% plant-based.

"PEF, or polyethylene furanoate, is made from renewable materials such as sugars from wheat or corn, and offers strong environmental and functional advantages," per Packaging World.

According to Avantium, PEFs have a better oxygen barrier than the PET that's typically in plastic bottles — 10 times better. This helps preserve the freshness and can extend its shelf life. It's also stronger, which means the bottles can be made thinner.

The PEF is made from Avantium's patented YXY technology, which sees plant sugars converted into furandicarboxylic acid, which is "the building block of the polymer," per Packaging World.

A commercial-scale plant is in the works in Delfzijl, the Netherlands, which would produce five kilotons annually. The PEF bottles are expected to be on the shelves of supermarket chain Albert Heijn in late 2025.

Hoogesteger CEO Charles Arentsen said, "This collaboration aligns with our mission to deliver high-quality, sustainable products to our customers."

He added, "We believe that these innovative PEF bottles will enhance the freshness and shelf life of our juices while reducing our environmental footprint."

Avantium has also teamed up with Hordijk to use PEF packaging for cosmetics, food, and other goods.

Despite plastic being cheap and versatile, it's a huge problem. According to Our World in Data, humans produce 450 million tons of plastic waste each year.

Our World Data also noted, "One to two million tonnes (2.2 million tons) of plastic enter our oceans yearly, affecting wildlife and ecosystems."

When plastics break apart, they become microplastics, which have spread everywhere — including into the oceans, tap water, soil, air, bottled water, wildlife, and fish that you eat.

Luckily, brands like Hoogesteger are working to develop solutions for the problem. That's why it's essential to support eco-friendly initiatives by brands.

