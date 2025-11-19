Passerby calls out local business for unacceptable advertising scheme: 'I just don't understand'

"This needs to be enforced."

Advertising is essential for businesses to create public awareness, attract customers, and drive sales.

However, how a business advertises its products and services reveals a lot about its values and commitment to the health of people and the planet.

For example, a recent Reddit post highlighted the dangers of using balloons for advertising.

"Saw these downtown yesterday," the OP wrote in the caption of the balloon photos. "Please don't advertise using balloons, which will fly away and litter the ecosystem and possibly kill wildlife. I just don't understand why a business that touts their progressive leanings would do this."

This Reddit post is an excellent reminder about the impacts of our daily actions and how seemingly innocent ads can have harmful effects.

Balloons may be eye-catching and festive, but as the OP points out, they often become litter and take many years to break down. When littered in the environment, balloons may be mistaken for food and cause wild animals to choke, perhaps even leading to death.

Balloons also contribute to microplastic pollution because, as they break down in the environment, they transform into tiny particles that pollute our air and water. Microplastics pose health and safety threats to all living beings, including humans.

Fortunately, there are many safer and more sustainable ways to advertise your business.

Instead of balloons, businesses can use reusable fabric banners and flags to catch people's attention on the street. Flower and plant displays, eco-friendly paint murals, chalk art, and solar-powered digital displays are other advertising options for companies to consider.

By embracing these cleaner, greener promotional ideas, you let your customers know that you prioritize environmental conservation and are mindful of critical climate issues that impact daily life.

As a consumer, you can support sustainable advertising by buying from eco-friendly brands and shopping secondhand when possible.

Numerous social media users agreed that balloon advertisements need to stop and shared their experiences and opinions in the comments.

"I raise cattle and I'm always finding these (especially the mylar ones) in my pastures and hayfields, creeks, and ponds," one rancher wrote. "I've had them wind up in rolled bales of hay. They serve absolutely no purpose and are a threat to wildlife, as well as my cows. I wish everyone understood this and paid more attention to what they purchase and how to properly dispose of it."

"Agreed," someone else commented. "I am also tired of the balloon releases. It is mass littering. Isn't littering a finable offense? This needs to be enforced."

