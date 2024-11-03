Department of Energy announces multibillion-dollar boost for facilities to revolutionize air travel — here's what it could mean for your next flight

Fortunately, aviation industry leaders are eager to innovate in order to allow flying to remain as a feasible option.

Good news for travel lovers who want to minimize their carbon footprint: The federal government just announced a multibillion-dollar investment into the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Reuters reported the Department of Energy is granting conditional loan guarantees amounting to nearly $3 billion to two companies.

One of those companies, Calumet, is developing SAF and other renewable fuels using vegetable oils, fats, and greases. The DOE's $1.44 billion grant will support the growth and expansion of Calumet's facility in Montana, enabling it to produce approximately 315 million gallons of biofuel per year.

🗣️ Which of the following sustainable changes would make you most likely to choose a particular airline?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The other company, Gevo, is developing a jet fuel made out of cornstarch to be produced at a facility in South Dakota. With its $1.46 billion loan, Gevo aims to operate the country's first commercial-scale facility producing corn-starch SAF using renewable power, Reuters reported.

Air travel is notorious for producing significant emissions. Our World in Data assessed that, for mid-length domestic trips, taking a train instead of a flight would reduce emissions anywhere from 86 to 97%.

Fortunately, aviation industry leaders are eager to innovate in order to allow flying to remain as a feasible option, even for climate-minded consumers. The International Civil Aviation Organization has set a goal of Net Zero by 2050, though many worry that they'll be racing against the clock to attain those goals.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

That's why developing renewable biofuels is a key focus for the DOE. These fuels will likely be a major step in the journey to Net Zero, as most of the pollution that's generated by aviation is due to the burning of dirty fuels.

Accordingly, the government has set a goal of fueling all U.S.-based airlines with SAF by 2050; the Calumet facility alone has the potential to produce 10% of that supply, Reuters explained.

And while passengers might not see any real differences in their travel experience, it's good for climate-minded travelers to be aware of which airlines have a demonstrated commitment to producing and using SAF. Additionally, swapping out shorter flights for train rides or even drives could go a long way toward helping keep our planet cooler and more sustainable for generations to come.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.