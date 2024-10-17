  • Business Business

Delta announces plans for multimillion-dollar facility to revolutionize air travel — here's how it could affect your next flight

Delta will use a novel crop developed at the University of Minnesota called winter camelina seed.

by Jeremiah Budin
Delta will use a novel crop developed at the University of Minnesota called winter camelina seed.

Photo Credit: iStock

Delta Air Lines has announced plans to build a facility to produce sustainable aviation fuel, a controversial solution to replacing heavily polluting jet fuel, the company announced on its website.

The new Delta sustainable aviation blending facility, located in Minnesota, will be only the third such facility in the United States, Delta said.

The aviation industry accounts for around 2% of the world's total planet-overheating pollution, according to the International Energy Agency, with most of that pollution coming from the burning of jet fuel, which is made out of liquid petroleum. Sustainable aviation fuel seeks to address that problem by instead making jet fuel out of feedstocks such as biomass and then blending that fuel with petroleum.

To make its sustainable aviation fuel at its Minnesota facility, Delta will use a novel crop developed at the University of Minnesota called winter camelina seed.

Currently, "there isn't enough [sustainable aviation fuel] being produced today to fuel the world's commercial airlines for a single week. That's why this blending facility is so important," said Peter Carter, Delta's executive vice president of External Affairs.

Critics of sustainable aviation fuel, however, have referred to the entire industry as a greenwashing enterprise intended to help aviation companies like Delta escape true accountability for the amount of pollution they produce. 

Watch now: This simple device could save thousands of animals

Since replacing petroleum fuel with sustainable jet fuel would require far more biomass than is readily available, this nascent industry may mean an expansion of soy and corn farming, the New York Times reported. This, in turn, would use up more land and deplete groundwater — all while releasing toxic air pollutants around farm communities.

What's more, the aviation industry has been running a sort of shell game with sustainable aviation fuels for over a decade now, repeatedly promising these fuel alternatives will be the answer to all of its problems while failing to deliver real results. 

"The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced an aggressive climate goal in 2007, asserting that [sustainable aviation fuels] would account for 10 percent of all jet fuel consumed by the aviation sector within a decade," the Institute for Policy Studies wrote in a 2024 report on the subject. "Even after the association lowered that benchmark repeatedly, SAFs currently account for just 0.2 percent of the total jet fuel supply."

🗣️ Which of the following sustainable changes would make you most likely to choose a particular airline?

🔘 Using cleaner fuel ⛽

🔘 Reducing in-flight waste 🗑️

🔘 Making it easy to choose low-emissions itineraries 📋

🔘 I don't pay attention to sustainability when I fly ✈️

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

As a concrete way to bring down pollution from the aviation sector, the Institute for Policy Studies instead had a simple suggestion: reduce the number of flights, particularly private flights, in which a small number of individuals are having an incredibly outsized impact on the ongoing overheating of our planet.

To accomplish this goal, the Institute for Policy Studies recommended increasing the taxes on private jet fuel, banning "short hop" flights, levying a transfer tax on private jet sales and resales — and, of course, investing in sustainable public transportation infrastructure such as trains.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x