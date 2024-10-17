California governor signs laws to give local governments more control over oil and gas industry — here's what it means for residents

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new set of laws in September that targets the fossil fuel industry and their impact on local communities and neighborhoods.

The laws give local governments more control over the oil and gas industry, close more "idle wells," and fine companies for operating low-producing oil wells, specifically in the Inglewood Oil Field near Los Angeles.

The California Department of Conservation describes idle wells as "a well that has not been used for two years or more and has not yet been properly plugged and abandoned (sealed and closed)." There are approximately 35,000 idle wells in California.

According to the Sierra Club, if a well is not properly sealed, it can emit toxic substances, including benzene, barium, chloride, and arsenic, which can seep into groundwater, soil, and the air. The Department of Conservation also says idle wells could contaminate drinking water.

An average idle well can leak one-third of a ton of methane each year amid other carcinogens and toxic chemicals, according to the Fractracker Alliance.

The release of harmful chemicals and the threat of non-potable drinking water can greatly impact communities living nearby. In January, 5,000 gallons of oily water (a toxic mix of crude oil and water) shot out of a well and splattered the streets, cars, and a local coffee shop in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

This community, in particular, has suffered from a myriad of health issues, including cancer, heart disease, and asthma, per Inside Climate News.

Research shows living near urban oil and gas development sites is associated with lower lung function among residents.

Newsom signed a law in 2022, which took effect earlier this year, banning new oil wells within 3,200 feet of schools, homes, and hospitals. The California Independent Petroleum Association plans to file a lawsuit to block the law.

Newsom aims to hold the oil and gas industry accountable and protect communities from pollution. "It's been a long journey that we've been on over the course of many, many years," he said, surrounded by leaders at Inglewood Oil Field. "But tremendous progress is being made."

California set a goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2045 during Gov. Jerry Brown's tenure; Newsom signed legislation making it a mandate in 2022.

