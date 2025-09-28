New partnership aims to solve major problem in seafood industry: 'A shared challenge'

BioMar, an aquaculture feed company, has partnered with Cefetra Ecosystem Services to reduce pollution from the production of key ingredients.

Cefetra Ecosystem Services incentivizes farmers to reduce their carbon pollution across various crop types. The company pays farms to adopt practices that improve soil health and decrease carbon sources. This encourages agricultural workers to adopt environmentally friendly initiatives and eases the financial burden that may have otherwise prevented them.

This leads to less pollution being released in the feed production process. This mutually benefits both the agricultural and aquaculture sectors.

"While aquaculture already has one of the lowest feed conversion ratios in animal farming, more than 80 percent of fish emissions are linked to feed and raw material sourcing," BioMar said in a statement published by Seafood Source. "Reducing these emissions and improving supply chain resilience is, therefore, a shared challenge for the sector."

The partnership encourages the construction of resilient food systems. Rising temperatures have made it difficult for many crops to grow, putting our access to food at risk. Staple crops have decreased in yield over the past few years. This can cause shortages and higher prices at the grocery store.

These issues highlight how critical it is to address the amount of heat-trapping gases released into the atmosphere. By implementing the suggestions brought forth by Cefetra Ecosystem Services, farmers can help decrease planet-warming pollution. This helps the sector work toward food supply stability because it helps slow pollution that causes extreme weather.

It is important to support sustainability initiatives from companies in order to incentivize them to continue working toward a healthier planet. While consumers should be wary about greenwashing, it's good to communicate to brands that eco-friendliness is good for business. At a time when many corporations are falling short of their environmental goals, it's crucial to patronize the ones that prioritize them.

"By partnering with Cefetra Ecosystem Services, we are reducing emissions where it matters most while supporting farmers and building more resilient food systems," said Ivana Russo, BioMar U.K. sustainability lead, to Seafood Source.

