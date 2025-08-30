Amazon showcases next-gen products coming soon to homes across globe: 'We can foster a critical cultural shift'

Amazon is spotlighting new sustainable startups through its Sustainability Accelerator, offering a glimpse into the eco-conscious products that could soon be coming to homes across the globe.

Sustainable Times reported that eight consumer brands took the stage at Sustainability Accelerator Demo Day in London. Selected from more than 1,000 applicants, these companies pitched eco-friendly solutions that range from plastic-free cleaning tools to circular beauty products and sustainable pet food.

Now in its third year, the accelerator connects early-stage businesses with funding, mentorship, and access to new markets. Supported by Growth Studio and Climate KIC, the 10-week program offers a platform for startups to secure investment and visibility. For Amazon, it's a chance to expand its catalog of sustainable products, which more and more people are prioritizing when shopping.

"By equipping emerging startups with the tools to measure their climate mitigation potential … we can foster a critical cultural shift in business mindsets," Kirsten Dunlop, CEO of Climate KIC, said.

For shoppers, supporting these companies from the ground up means more choices that are healthier, higher quality, and better for the planet. Buying durable, low-waste products not only saves shoppers money but also cuts planet-warming pollution and reduces the plastic waste clogging waterways and landfills. Supporting eco-friendly initiatives by brands can help consumers live more sustainably while encouraging large corporations to rethink their practices.

While Amazon's accelerator shows progress, the company still has a long way to go in tackling its environmental footprint. The retail giant has been criticized for its high levels of planet-overheating pollution from data centers and other operations and for its wasteful packaging. At the same time, its positive moves — such as investing in electric delivery vans and ditching wasteful plastic air pillows — show how putting pressure on big companies pushes them toward greener practices.

As Paul Finch of Growth Studio explained, "Genuine, impactful change happens when commercial viability aligns seamlessly with environmental responsibility."

