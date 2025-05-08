Architects step in with powerful solution after disaster displaces thousands: 'Recent ... events have further exacerbated housing issues'

This innovation stems from creative thinking about materials to address disaster-driven building challenges.

A Realtor.com article highlighted an innovation in homebuilding materials by Maui-based architecture firm Hawaiʻi Off Grid. The firm founded Surf Block, a construction material made from surfboards that could help the severe housing crisis in Hawaiʻi.

This groundbreaking innovation is the result of creative thinking about how sustainable, low-cost materials could help combat building material and cost issues made worse by disasters that have been intensified by the warming of the planet. Using more sustainable materials is a way to make the residential construction process more environmentally friendly.

In addition to the challenges of inflation, high mortgage rates, low inventory, and high prices, the increase in frequency and severity of wildfires has had a negative impact on the housing market and the environment.

Hawaiʻi's housing market is already one of the most expensive residential areas of the country, resulting in one of the highest homelessness rates in the U.S. The 2023 Maui wildfires only exacerbated the situation.

David Sellers, principal architect at Hawaiʻi Off Grid, was looking to help. In founding Surf Block, he may have discovered an innovative new building material in surfboards, objects that have a long history in Hawaiʻi. Using surfboards to build homes is more sustainable and less expensive than other building materials.

Disastrous wildfires, landslides, and rising sea levels have devastated residential communities and contributed to air pollution.

"Recent climate events have further exacerbated housing issues," Sellers said.

Hawai'i Off Grid and other local architects are also helping by offering free, pre-approved building plans to people who have lost their homes due to the wildfires.

Sellers explained that the government is addressing the impact of the warming planet and disasters caused or intensified because of it, investing in projects to enhance Hawaiʻi's coastal resilience.

Sustainable innovations such as Sellers' surfboard solution offer hope to the U.S. housing crisis.

