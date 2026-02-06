Video revealing shocking trend among wealthy people sparks backlash: 'This is what super villains used to have in the movies'

Business owner and content marketer Ira Waldman's (@waldmanmedia) latest TikTok sparked quite the controversy.

#megayacht #superyacht #yachts ♬ original sound - Waldman Media @waldmanmedia Do you think they use a boat to retrieve air balls? U81 is an 80.1-meter (262.6-foot) support yacht built by Damen Yachting and delivered in 2022. Originally constructed as an offshore supply vessel, she was later converted into a highly capable luxury support ship. With a beam of 16.2 meters and a gross tonnage of approximately 3,040, U81 offers exceptional volume and deck capacity. Her steel hull and aluminum superstructure ensure durability and performance in challenging environments. She is powered by a hybrid propulsion system featuring two Caterpillar 3512C diesel-electric engines and two Caterpillar C32 engines, providing a total output of 6,596 horsepower. This allows for a top speed of 16 knots, a cruising speed of 12.5 knots, and a range exceeding 5,000 nautical miles. U81 includes accommodations for up to 8 guests in 4 cabins, along with quarters for 26 crew. The vessel is outfitted with a certified helipad, a 12-ton crane, and extensive storage for tenders, submarines, and mission-specific gear. She also features a dive center with decompression chamber, a spa, gym, and lounge areas, making her an ideal platform for exploration, logistics, and extended remote operations. #supportyacht

Specializing in marketing for marine businesses and yachts, Waldman shared some insider info that blew viewers' minds: Billionaires often enlist "support yachts" to follow their already gargantuan superyachts when traveling.

As an example, he showed U81, a 262-foot "floating garage, warehouse, and staff house all in one." This particular support yacht is owned by New Zealand billionaire Graeme Hart, according to Superyacht Fan, and accommodates eight guests and 26 crew members, Walden explained.

However, it seems like its main purpose isn't to house passengers but to store billionaires' favorite toys: a helicopter, jet skis, tenders (i.e., even smaller boats that act as shuttles), and submarines. The caption says that the U81 also comes equipped with "mission-specific gear," presumably for diving, though there were no details.

"There's a certified helipad," Waldman continued, "a climate-controlled hangar, dive center, gym, and an industrial-grade crane to launch massive tenders." The largest tender is a whopping 72 feet. On top of all that, the U81 also features a driving range, basketball court, and, according to the video's caption, a spa.

The cost for the support yacht alone was around $100 million, with an additional $10-20 million required each year to keep it running, Waldman reported.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

While some commenters were supportive of the U81 — "If you've managed to earn it, then enjoy it!" one exclaimed — many were quick to disagree.

"I wouldn't even if I could," another user replied. "I'd go for something more practical like fixing the homelessness issue."

"This is what super villains used to have in the movies," someone else said.

While viewers couldn't come to a consensus on the ethics of support yachts, one commenter summed up everyone's feelings. "Just about every yacht blows your mind, right?" they wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.