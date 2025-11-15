Video sparks outrage after yacht owner shares glimpse of their luxury home: 'Hope it sinks'

Sometimes, the internet doesn't react the way you think it will when you share something.

A Redditor shared a video of the owner's deck on a large yacht, likely expecting comments about how cool or luxurious it is. Instead, they mostly got outrage. People felt like the video flaunted wealth at a time when many are paying more for groceries and losing their medical coverage.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

According to the Guardian, yachts like this one are awful for the environment. They release massive amounts of carbon, which pollutes the air and contributes to rising temperatures around the world. Building a yacht and keeping it seaworthy adds to the pollution, even if the boat never sails anywhere. Per NASA, this kind of pollution can have a lot of effects, including making the world hotter and increasing both the frequency and severity of extreme heat events around the planet.

An opinion piece in the New York Times by environmental journalist Joe Fassler goes so far as to say that owning a yacht is the single most harmful thing that a person can do when it comes to the planet we all have to live on.

It's no wonder Redditors were angry. People with yachts, like Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg, seem to contribute to significant environmental damage already. (Bezos' and Zuckerberg's companies — Amazon and Meta, respectively — do have some initiatives in place to contribute to a cleaner future.) Do they really need to multiply that by owning a really big boat?

FROM OUR PARTNER Get a new phone with unlimited 5G and zero activation fees — for just $40 a month Metro by T-Mobile gives you smart value, whether you need a new phone or are just looking for a better plan. This holiday season, get a free 5G phone with no activation fees, for just $40/month. That includes unlimited talk and text, already bundled with taxes and fees. Or, keep your existing phone and number and get unlimited 5G for just $25/month. Either way, enjoy T-Mobile’s Scam Shield technology at no extra cost. Plus, you can even level up to an iPhone 16e this month. Just bring your number and ID and sign up for $50 with the auto pay plan. Learn more

If you want to make a difference, consider supporting brands that do good things for the planet we live on. You can also educate yourself about the ways companies claiming to be eco-friendly may in reality be doing harm to the planet. Then, you can share your knowledge with the people around you to help more people understand why certain actions, like owning a yacht, can be a problematic choice, even if you have plenty of money to get one.

Comments on Reddit included, "Hope it sinks," "Is this why we can't have Medicaid?" and "Eat the rich," among others. Clearly, Reddit was less impressed than the original poster hoped they'd be.

💰Join TCD's exclusive Rewards Club to earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades that will help you slash your bills and future-proof your home.