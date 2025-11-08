Ultra-wealthy people take 'work from home' to new extreme: 'There's no reason you couldn't do it'

The advent of remote work has led many of the world's wealthy to kit out their yachts with offices, according to the Wall Street Journal.

As workplaces have evolved, billionaire executives have quickly upgraded their luxury travel options to be fully equipped for remote work. This has included dedicated office space, high-speed satellite internet connections, board rooms, and even additional desk areas for support staff on yachts.

"After Covid, working remotely became easy for everyone, and there's no reason you couldn't do it from a yacht," said yacht charterer Dimitris Angelakos, per the Wall Street Journal.

Remote work has been a boon to reducing transportation pollution and improving work-life balance. However, commercial real estate and local business interests have pushed many entrepreneurs to force their employees back to the office while management continues to enjoy the luxuries of remote work.

"People are now staying on board their yachts not sporadically like they used to, but for months at a time, and often they need to be able to do real work while they are aboard," said Florida yacht broker Alex Clarke, per the Wall Street Journal.

Luxury travel produces a disproportionate amount of atmospheric pollution. One study suggested it would take 585 years for the average European to pollute as much as a billionaire on a yacht would after one year. This pollution intensity contributes directly to increasingly destructive weather patterns like floods, droughts, and heat waves, which in turn incur massive costs to agricultural, housing, and ecological sectors.

The responsibility of pressuring the world's elite to enjoy less polluting modes of travel is a task for the world's governments, but there are actions that can be taken on an individual level. Substitute low-impact options when available, such as opting for rail instead of air travel. This can help tamp down the negative consequences of excessive travel pollution.

