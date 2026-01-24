Video reveals shocking feature on billionaire's mega-yacht: 'Just unnecessary'

Many people are struggling to pay rent or buy groceries. Instead of reducing the wealth gap, millionaires and billionaires are apparently focused on figuring out how they want to show off their riches.

TikTok user TheLivingMan (@theliving_man) shared a video of someone doing just that on their already extravagant yacht.

@theliving_man When $55 million buys you a superyacht but not quite enough flex so you add an F1 car on top. ♬ som original - Rick

In the caption of the video of a yacht sailing toward a dock, the TikToker wrote, "When $55 million buys you a superyacht but not quite enough flex so you add an F1 car on top."

Near the end of the video, the camera zooms in to show the Formula 1 racing car parked at one end of the yacht's upper decks. Some eagle-eyed viewers identified the yacht as the AHS, which is owned by Emirati billionaire Abbas Hussain Sajwani.

Fellow TikTok users offered a range of reactions.

"A house, a car, and stable income is all you need. Anything past that is just unnecessary," one person commented.

Another added, "That's so unnecessary […] aside from arrogantly exploiting everything, this lifestyle brings absolutely nothing good."

Whether it's billionaire Shahid Khan's superyacht's cryotherapy chambers or Russian billionaire Leonid Mikhelson's ship's color-shifting exteriors, the ultrarich are known for turning already ridiculous displays of wealth even more ludicrous.

While these boats might seem like status symbols, many people view them as acknowledgements of the wealthy's disregard for the environment.

Yachts, particularly superyachts, are among the worst polluters on the planet.

According to The Guardian, Roman Abramovich's yacht emits over 24,251 tons of carbon dioxide a year, which is more than some small countries. Additionally, the top 300 out of the entire 5,396 or so superyachts in the world are responsible for approximately 285,000 tons of CO2 pollution annually.

Yachts do more than simply create air pollution, though. These massive ships consume a significant amount of diesel, further increasing the pollution they emit. They're also known for their light and noise pollution, both of which can disturb marine life and people onshore.

Yachts are often built with non-renewable resources, and they release wastewater into the oceans, which can wreak havoc on delicate ecosystems.

The yachting industry is beginning to take steps toward sustainability by using renewable resources during construction and exploring alternative fuel sources. As a whole, however, it has much further to go.

While yachts may become more environmentally friendly, their size and opulence will likely remain the same. It should come as no surprise to the ultrarich if people continue to disparage them for their excessive lifestyles in the face of extreme wealth inequality.

