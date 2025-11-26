Onlooker sparks outrage with footage of one of world's most expensive yachts: 'Do we really want to admire them?'

There is no shortage of debate about the vast inequality of wealth around the world. The effects of this inequality extend to every facet of our society, but they are perhaps best exemplified by the challenges facing our environment.

A Facebook post by the account BillWatch brought this to the forefront with a picture of billionaire Shahid Khan's luxurious superyacht.

The yacht, named Kismet, was spotted in Weymouth Bay. According to the Dorset Echo, the yacht is 400 feet long and includes a sauna, a cryotherapy chamber, a helipad, and a state-of-the-art gym and yoga studio.

The negative environmental effects of these large boats are extreme. And since, according to Our World In Data, transportation is responsible for 16.2% of global carbon pollution, it is understandable why they spark such outrage.

As the Guardian points out, superyachts release more carbon pollution than some small countries. Their construction and maintenance require a ton of resources and energy. Another article in the Guardian says that a superyacht releases about 1,500 times more emissions than a typical family car in a given year. So to some, the very existence of superyachts feels environmentally irresponsible.

And of course, Khan's Kismet is not the only superyacht out there that has generated serious debate. For instance, a tremendous yacht ran ashore on the coast of Maui, which damaged a large amount of coral reef in the area, sparking outrage.

However, there are some innovations in the field of boating that could make such behemoths more environmentally friendly. An Austrian company called Silent-Yachts developed large boats fueled by solar power. And Arc Boats, a company founded in 2021, is trying to be the "Tesla" of the boating world by introducing a fleet of high-end, luxurious electric boats.

Commenters on the Facebook post about Kismet were understandably frustrated.

One commenter said: "They want you to admire their riches when there are people suffering because of greed for money and the rich. Do we REALLY want to admire them? I know I don't."

Another added, "How many hospital wards would that pay for …"

