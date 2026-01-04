Crew member reveals appalling experience on billionaire's massive yacht: 'The budget was unlimited'

"How do we regulate such a thing?"

A Redditor recently recounted their experience crewing a luxury yacht, and it floored the members of the r/Economics community.

"I crewed one of these yachts for a top 100 billionaire last summer. We went from Savannah, GA to Gibraltar and burned 40,000 gallons of diesel. And that was a quarter of the total trip," wrote the commenter.

"Everyday, the chefs onboard would also throw out buckets of uneaten meat/food (steaks, swordfish, etc) because they made too much for the crew. Didn't matter to them, the budget was unlimited. Very wasteful industry."

The comment was in response to an article in Fortune, which detailed the murky world of measuring the sustainability of superyachts. A lack of oversight and ballooning wealth among the world's elite have allowed their number to quadruple over the last 30 years. These gargantuan boats are now producing loads of atmospheric pollution while they're in operation.

One study estimated that the average billionaire yacht owner spews out more pollution in a year than the average European could in 585 years.

The damage these 100-foot boats do to the environment has made it a form of ecocide, according to social scientist Gregory Salle.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

"Superyachts are made to be noticed," Salle told Fortune. "But [they] are also vehicles that are really secretive in the sense that you can't access the inside if you are not invited."

While regulators are working to tamp down excessive travel pollution, everyday tourists can avail themselves of low-impact options like rail.

Reddit community members were frustrated at the state of luxury sea travel.

"it is terrible for the environment, but how do we regulate such a thing?" said one commenter. "No matter what one country does another will allow it."

"The biggest issue with climate change is humanity is only as good as its worst country," said another.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.