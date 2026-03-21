Billionaire megayacht owners are apparently fighting over dock space in Florida

If you have enough money to own a superyacht, it turns out that you also need a superdock to go with it — and Miami's billionaires are running out of room, Fortune reported.

The trend of increasingly opulent superyachts has been frequently criticized online for creating unnecessary waste and pollution. These massive ships use up incredible amounts of fuel and energy just by sitting at docks; produce unhealthy air pollution; and cost hundreds of millions of dollars just for amenities that owners rarely, if ever, use.

When not in use, these superyachts have to stay somewhere. Since so many of them are so large, they can't stay at an ordinary dock with normal-size boats.

Instead, these vessels, which can be over 400 feet long, need deepwater berths. In some cases, this need is served by docks designed for superyachts, such as Miami's Island Gardens Deep Harbor.

There has been such an influx of billionaires to Florida that existing docks are full to bursting, according to Fortune.

For example, Jeff Bezos was unable to dock at his desired berth 30 miles north of Miami and instead had to accept a spot among oil tankers and similar large, working vessels.

Demand for superyacht dock spaces is so high that owners will pay as much as half a million dollars per year to rent a place. That scarcity is only likely to increase as other billionaire destinations, such as California, become less attractive in the face of a potential "billionaire tax."

Fortune said that many of the billionaires moving to the Sunshine State are also doing so to be close to President Donald Trump.

To meet the increasing demand, some yacht owners, such as Citadel founder Ken Griffin, are building docks of their own. Griffin recently won approval for a dock that will include nine berths, one of which will be for his own superyacht, which doesn't fit at a local marina.

A better solution might be to limit the number and size of these vessels to reduce their impact on the planet.

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