Billionaire takes extreme measures to build mind-blowing superyacht: 'The result of all these great factors coming together'

"It was for many involved an invaluable learning experience."

A half-finished superyacht was ferried between multiple ports for a decade until its final owner was forced to construct an entire shipyard just to finish it.

According to SupercarBlondie, the 279-foot Victorious began construction in Chile before being sent to New Zealand to its original owner, Graeme Hart.

After scores of European shipyards refused to take on such a complicated project, Turkish car rental magnate Vural Ak bought the hull in 2016 and established Akyacht with a team of 400 personnel north of Istanbul to complete it.

The final product set sail in 2021, with an estimated cost of $129,000,000.

"Victorious is the result of all these great factors coming together nicely," Ak said, per Superyacht Life. "It was for many involved an invaluable learning experience."

The yacht has 12 cabins able to accommodate 24 guests, four salons, three pool areas, a helipad, a gym, a movie theatre, a spa, a wine cellar, and a secondary boat for landing.

Besides many viewing yachts as a tacky display of excessive wealth, these vessels also have an outsized negative environmental impact.

Massive boats like Victorious burn some of the dirtiest fuel available, generating pollution that traps heat in the atmosphere and exacerbates destructive weather patterns. These include a range of natural disasters that result in high consequential costs that the rest of society has to bear.

For example, the yachts owned by the family that owns Walmart are estimated to generate more pollution annually than the average Walmart employee could produce in 1,714 years.

It's the responsibility of governments to hold these individuals and their highly polluting actions to account, and some jurisdictions are trying to.

The rest of us can be part of the solution by opting for lower-impact travel options when available. Rail is a great way to cover distance in style without resorting to a flight.

