Bystander sparks outrage with video of billionaire's massive yacht towering over other boats: 'Disgusting'

Callouts about the superyacht community are becoming more prominent in the environmental zeitgeist. The backlash was tangible when a massive one was spotted at a dock in Boston.

A video shared on Reddit shows a boat called "Hodor" towering over fellow docked ships. Not only is the boat outlandishly large, but the wealth doesn't end with its enormous size. On the ship, viewers can see other luxury items being kept on deck.

According to SuperYacht Times, Hodor is a 66-meter catamaran owned by billionaire businessman Lorzeno Fertitta, who previously owned the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

BOAT International refers to the vessel as "The world's largest floating toy box" as its primary purpose is to hold other expensive things that don't fit on Fertitta's other yacht. Stored on Hodor are multiple motorcycles, jet skis, ATVs, luxury dinghies, and even another smaller boat.

The overwhelming reaction to yachts and superyachts by the public is anger, as these planet-harming, gas-guzzling boat behemoths cost millions and negatively affect the waterways and communities they dock in.

According to CleanTechnica, "Superyachts are their single largest source of [planet-warming gas] emissions — the annual CO2 emissions of the top 300 superyachts are almost 285,000 tons."

These emissions make air and water quality worse, harming human and animal life.

Similar reactions to yachts like Hodor have been given in response to Mark Zuckerberg's $330 million yacht and Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen's $15 million vessel.

Even with more environmentally-conscious billionaires working to find eco-friendly and electric options for yachts, these projects can cost over a billion dollars. Anger by onlookers and the general public centers around the excessive wealth being channeled into unnecessary purchases, as opposed to more philanthropic endeavors.

Viewers of the Hodor video on Reddit solidified the outrage of these clear examples of excessive, irresponsible wealth.

One person commented, "I used to build yachts. This person could fund an entire state's education budget."

Another person said, "What a f****** disgusting show of wealth."

