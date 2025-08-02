  • Business Business

PepsiCo launches education initiative to raise awareness about vital resources: 'We aim to inspire wider collaboration and scalable solutions'

by Kristen Lawrence
"These initiatives reflect our continued commitment."

Water resources and forests in Vietnam are now better protected thanks to bold sustainability initiatives launched by PepsiCo and the Vietnam Administration of Forestry. 

According to the Vietnam Investment Review, Suntory PepsiCo — a joint venture between both beverage companies in Asia — and the government agency aim to raise awareness about the importance of natural resources through programs held at national parks. 

The initiative, called Nature Expedition with Mizuiku, teaches children the vital role water and forests play in regulating our ecosystems and providing life-giving resources through hands-on activities. 

While PepsiCo has previously been criticized for its water usage and massive plastic pollution, the company is making efforts to reduce its consumption. 

Since 2021, it has also been involved in reforestation projects in important watershed areas and expanded its efforts with the Water is Life campaign in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment. 

The program focuses on replenishing water resources, particularly in high-risk areas, carbon offsetting, and improving the livelihoods of communities.  

Within just one year, the programs have made a significant difference, with 86 acres of forests planted across several national parks, benefiting countless communities by protecting their water sources. 

Farmers and forest owners are also receiving technical training in afforestation and intercropping — where two or more crops are grown simultaneously in the same field during a growing season — to help them adopt more sustainable practices

The scheme is expanding this year, with nearly 150 acres of forests planned to be planted in the parks. These locations offer important ecosystem services, including boosting water security and increasing water retention, making them ideal places for reforestation. 

With these ambitious projects, Suntory hopes to restore and replenish more water than it takes by 2050. 

Nature Expedition with Mizuiku is Vietnam's first nature-based environmental awareness campaign launched by Suntory and Vnforest, and there's a lot more where that came from. 

"These initiatives reflect our continued commitment to integrating environmental and social impact with Vietnam's sustainability goals," Ashish Joshi, CEO and general director of Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam, told Vietnam Investment Review. 

"As one of the first companies to form a public-private partnership with VNFOREST on sustainable forest development, we aim to inspire wider collaboration and scalable solutions for preserving forests and natural resources."

