PepsiCo takes bold step to reshape the future of farming with unusual move: 'We are taking this commitment one step further'

The lands adopting these methods are set to increase by 25% in the next year.

Sustainable agricultural practices in Latin America are poised for a significant boost through a strategic partnership between two major companies.

PepsiCo, the world's second-largest food and beverage conglomerate (second only to Nestlé), and agricultural technology company Syngenta are joining forces to promote regenerative farming in the region.

According to a press release published on Business Wire, the first year of the program yielded 4,000 tons of sunflower oil across farms in Argentina using regenerative practices. The lands adopting these methods are set to increase by 25% in the next year.

As Syngenta defines it, regenerative agriculture is a system that protects the soil, uses less water, and minimizes biodiversity loss while increasing productivity.

Regenerative practices include methods such as no-till techniques, which utilize cover crops to mitigate the downsides of tilling. By minimizing soil disruption, harmful gases are kept underground, the soil is healthier, and less water is used.

The process also employs crop diversification, rotation, and data-driven precision farming to reduce the use of chemicals. Not only is this approach better for the environment and more profitable for farmers, but it also benefits consumers because healthy soil means better-quality crops.

Farmers who use regenerative agriculture receive around a 1-2% higher price compared to what the domestic market pays, according to the release.

Mariale Álvarez, head of sustainability and corporate affairs LATAM at Syngenta, said: "We are taking this commitment one step further: Farmers who join our Sustainable Sourcing Program receive an economic benefit by demonstrating the adoption of regenerative farming practices in their production process, which has a positive impact not only on the environment but also on their profitability."

While certainly a positive development, PepsiCo still has a long way to go to mitigate the environmental harm it causes.

A 2023 audit by Break Free From Plastic revealed that it was one of the world's worst offenders in producing plastic waste, although it has taken some steps to address this issue.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.