Residents outraged as wealthy buyers shell out millions for empty dirt lots: 'Most exclusive luxury community'

Wealthy buyers are shelling out millions for empty dirt lots in one of Nevada's most exclusive neighborhoods, and locals aren't thrilled.

Developers behind The Summit Club in Summerlin, a guard-gated enclave on the edge of Las Vegas, recently sold roughly $134 million worth of undeveloped land to high-profile buyers, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. That averages out to about $6.7 million per acre, and that's before construction even begins.

The Summit Club's latest expansion covers more than 50 acres of suburban desert, reserved for about two dozen custom-built mansions. So far, not a single one has broken ground. Among the new owners: billionaire Switch founder Rob Roy, who paid a staggering $33 million for a five-acre homesite.

The community, co-developed by Discovery Land Co. and Howard Hughes Holdings, markets itself as "Summerlin's most exclusive luxury community."

It already counts movie star Mark Wahlberg and Raiders owner Mark Davis among its residents, alongside an 18-hole golf course, fine dining clubhouse, and "comfort stations" stocked with snacks between rounds.

The Summit Club's rise highlights how extreme wealth continues to reshape communities across the U.S. Critics say this luxury land rush fuels inequality and accelerates sprawl in a region already battling water shortages, rising temperatures, and dwindling open space.

Las Vegas is the fastest-warming major city in America, and its water supply from Lake Mead has dropped to historic lows.

This isn't the only community making headlines for elite excess. On Florida's Indian Creek Island, known as "Billionaire Bunker" and home to Jeff Bezos and Tom Brady, residents recently secured a controversial sewer deal after years of leaking waste into Biscayne Bay.

Rather than upgrade their septic systems, lawmakers reportedly tucked language into a state bill that allows the village to reroute sewage through neighboring towns.

Both stories show the widening gap between luxury lifestyles and the realities of environmental strain. While ordinary homeowners face escalating climate risks, the wealthiest residents are buying up pristine land and, in some cases, bending infrastructure to suit their needs.

