Subaru stuns with bold new EV designed for extreme outdoor performance: 'Feels like a breath of fresh air'

Subaru's Solterra successor has a lot to offer.

The Japanese car brand unveiled its newest electric vehicle, the Trailseeker, at the 2025 New York International Auto Show.

It's a big moment for Subaru, as it is fairly new to the EV scene. The Trailseeker features over 8 inches of ground clearance and all-wheel drive, making it a decent choice for off-road adventures.

With a 3,500-pound towing capacity and roof rails, the Trailseeker can haul boats, trailers, and more.

The model is compatible with the North American Charging Standard, so drivers can charge at thousands of stalls across the United States. Refueling time is quick, too, going from 10% to 80% charge in just 30 minutes.

The Trailseeker's price tag has yet to be revealed, but the "the average transaction price for electric cars was $59,205 in March," according to data from Kelley Blue Book.

Since the vehicle's production is overseas, tariffs will likely raise the price. Despite the "chaos and the uncertainty over the future [of] the auto industry, the Trailseeker EV feels like a breath of fresh air," said Suvrat Kothari at InsideEVs.

EV prices are closing in on their gas-powered counterparts, especially when combined with government incentives like tax credits and rebates. That's not to mention the money you would save on gas, which could be anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars a year, depending on usage.

There are environmental benefits, too, since electric vehicles produce no planet-warming tailpipe emissions when out on the road. Even when factoring in production-related pollution, electric vehicles are still far better for the environment compared to gas guzzlers.

Subaru's Solterra wasn't extremely successful, but the Trailseeker shows promise.

"The Trailseeker enters the most competitive EV space," said Sean Tucker of Kelley Blue Book. "But it's an attractive package with the styling and spirit that Subaru loyalists expect, and helps solve some of the Solterra's limitations."

