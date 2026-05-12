Subaru EV sales hit record high as overall interest grows

Subaru of America just hit a major milestone for its electric vehicle lineup: April 2026 was a company record for EV sales, with 2,053 units sold.

That's an encouraging sign for drivers and for the broader EV market. According to Autoblog, in its latest monthly sales report, Subaru said the Solterra led the way, putting April volume at 1,128, up 18.9% from a year earlier. The company's two newer EVs, the Trailseeker and Uncharted, contributed 406 and 519 sales, respectively.

Taken together, those figures suggest interest in Subaru's EVs is picking up as more models finally reach dealerships. That stands out even more because, as Autoblog noted, there is no longer a federal $7,500 EV tax credit to lure buyers.

Even so, Subaru moved 4,169 Solterras by April, a 2.2% year-to-date increase. Attractive lease offers may be helping, but so is something more straightforward: Shoppers now have more than one Subaru EV to consider.

That's good news for consumers. More EV nameplates usually mean more competition, more pressure on automakers to fine-tune pricing, and more chances for drivers to find a model that fits their budget and lifestyle.

For many, switching to an EV can also translate to lower fuel and maintenance costs over time, especially compared with gas-powered vehicles that need oil changes and other routine service.

It's also a positive environmental development. Every additional EV on the road can help reduce harmful carbon pollution and improve local air quality. When automakers like Subaru expand their electric offerings, it helps make cleaner transportation feel more mainstream — not something limited to early adopters.

Subaru's broader April results were more mixed, which makes the EV growth stand out even more. According to the company, total sales for the month came to 52,733 vehicles, down 5.9% from a year earlier. Still, there were a few bright spots outside the EV category.

The Outback posted its top month-to-date in 2026, with 10,552 sales, suggesting demand may be stabilizing after a slower start tied to the latest model changeover. The Forester also remains a bright spot, up 4% year to date at 71,989 vehicles through April.

The arrival of the Trailseeker and Uncharted, as well as a new three-row EV that was recently revealed to be named the Getaway, could be especially important in the months ahead. While their debut numbers were relatively modest, new model launches often take time to build momentum.

If inventory improves and shoppers respond well to the added variety, Subaru could be in a stronger position to keep growing EV sales even if its overall lineup remains under pressure.

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