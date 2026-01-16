Subaru announces revolutionary EV with surprising price tag: 'This ... is right for them'

Subaru has unveiled a new all-electric vehicle that could help lower the barrier to EV ownership for drivers on a budget.

According to CarScoops, the automaker confirmed that its 2026 Uncharted crossover will be in U.S. dealerships early next year with a starting price of $34,995, making it the most affordable EV Subaru has ever offered.

That price places the Uncharted well below Subaru's current electric model, the Solterra, and undercuts several competing compact EVs.

It's part of a broader industry trend, as more automakers roll out lower-cost electric and hybrid models in response to rising consumer demand for EVs.

The entry-level Uncharted Premium FWD is also the brand's first front-wheel-drive vehicle sold in the U.S. in decades.

The 74.7-kilowatt-hour battery is paired with a 221-horsepower electric motor, delivering an estimated range of more than 300 miles on a single charge. Fast-charging allows the battery to jump from 10% to 80% in less than half an hour, making longer trips more practical.

Inside, the Uncharted features a streamlined cabin with a 14-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, and Subaru's EyeSight driver-assistance suite.

For drivers, the benefits of making your next car an EV are compelling. EVs cost far less to fuel than gas-powered cars and require less routine maintenance since there are no oil changes, spark plugs, or fuel systems to worry about.

They also run quietly and produce no tailpipe pollution, helping improve local air quality and public health.

Charging at home can be cheaper than relying on public chargers, saving drivers hundreds of dollars per year. Companies like Qmerit help homeowners install Level 2 EV chargers with free, instant installation estimates.

Pairing your EV with rooftop solar can boost those savings even further by reducing electricity costs. If you're interested in exploring solar options, check out our Solar Explorer to compare vetted installers and save up to $10,000.

Meanwhile, services like EnergySage help simplify the process by connecting homeowners with competitive solar quotes.

Commenters were mostly excited about the reveal.

"This EV move is right for them because making Boxer engine forever and Nissan transmissions don't cut it anymore," one said.

"It looks great and the Toyota sibling got very good reviews in Europe....very capable and very well fit and finish," added another.

