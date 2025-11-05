Officials announce game-changing upgrade to residential trash pickup: 'Really great'

A major step forward in sustainable living is coming to Walkerton, Ontario, where residents will soon be able to recycle one of the most stubborn unrecyclable materials in modern times: Styrofoam.

Beginning January 2026, the town will officially add Styrofoam to its list of curbside recyclables — an exciting development that Mayor Chris Peabody called "really great" news for residents during Brockton Council's Oct. 14 meeting, according to Niagara Falls Review.

For decades, Styrofoam has posed a serious environmental challenge. Lightweight and brittle, it breaks into tiny pieces that pollute waterways, harm wildlife, and take hundreds of years to decompose.

Even more concerning, research shows that certain chemicals in Styrofoam can leach into food and beverages, raising health risks for consumers. And to make matters worse, up until recent developments, it has been difficult to recycle.

The upgrade to the curbside recycling program, which also includes film plastics, aluminum containers, Tetra Paks, and hard plastic packaging, reflects a broader shift toward making eco-friendly living easier for everyday households. Residents will no longer need to haul Styrofoam and other recyclables to specialized recycling centers — an improvement expected to boost participation and reduce illegal littering.

"No matter where you are in the province — home, on vacation, or just passing through — you'll be able to recycle the same materials," wrote Circular Materials, a Canadian nonprofit that has helped with this initiative. "Plus, you'll be able to recycle even more materials in your curbside recycling."

Council also approved a plan to move e-waste and scrap metal collection to staffed landfill sites for better oversight and cleanliness, closing older Ministry of Transportation drop-off points.

With these updates, Walkerton is helping set a regional example of how leadership can guide small towns by educating the public and providing proper avenues for disposing of difficult items. This move makes Brockton, as Mayor Peabody proudly noted, a "pioneer" for Styrofoam recycling.

