Officials announce sweeping ban that will have big impact on takeout food orders: 'You just dump it'

In a recent announcement, the president of Ghana declared a ban on Styrofoam-style plastic foam, citing its status as a "pernicious polluter."

During his statement, President John Dramani Mahama focused on how Styrofoam plastic is wasted, particularly when it is used for "takeaway packs," or food delivery packaging, as reported by the Ghanaian online platform MyJoyOnline.com.

"When you go to buy your food and they put it in that white plastic something … and then you finish eating, you just dump it. That is one of the biggest polluters," Mahama stated. He went on to say that this ban will take effect in the near future and that businesses should prepare alternative manufacturing and importing practices, which will likely be more environmentally friendly, judging by the rhetoric of Mahama's speech.

"With the Ministry of Environment, soon we're going to ban the importation and production of Styrofoam in Ghana. Our food packaging will be made from paper and also from aluminum material," Mahama said, per the online news platform.

Ghana's shift to this greener manufacturing approach comes with growing understanding about just how damaging plastic and Styrofoam waste can be to the natural world. While some critics point out that there can be costs to making a shift away from plastics without preparing businesses and consumers, materials such as Styrofoam are nonbiodegradable, meaning that they are not broken down naturally.

Many forms of plastic persist in the environment for decades or more, potentially leaking harmful chemicals into their surroundings, clogging local drainage systems. As it pertains to Styrofoam's use in food deliveries, the chemicals can even contaminate that food.

The movement to ban plastics and their harmful effects is picking up steam in the United States, too. Several American states, cities, and counties have banned plastic bags and some plastic containers, and Bozeman, Montana, recently passed a ban through a citizen vote, with 64% of the vote during the 2024 elections.

Ghana is not nearly the size of the United States, but with around 35 million people, it is still among the top 20 countries in Africa by population — so a nationwide ban on its plastic foam products has an impact.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



