Officials back strategic policy tool that could change how governments plan for crises: 'Part of a broader effort to prevent conflict'

A training workshop was held in Uzbekistan to examine potential future environmental policies and projects.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and its Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities collaborated on the training, held April 23-24. Forty government and civil society representatives attended, as the OSCE reported.

Countries around the world are catching up to the need for legislative change and planning surrounding environmental concerns.

New standards were announced in a U.K. government news release, including investments in environmental projects and a crackdown on greenwashing.

In the United States, bans and restrictions are being proposed to protect air quality. At this time, government incentives such as the Inflation Reduction Act are also in place to give tax credits and rebates to individuals who invest in renewable energy — including via electric vehicles, induction stoves, and solar panels.

The OSCE's environmental mission is "to strengthen co-operation on environmental issues as part of a broader effort to prevent conflict, build mutual confidence and promote good neighbourly relations." Topics covered ranged from managing hazardous waste to natural disasters to raising awareness for climate-related issues.

This regional security organization's meeting involved conversations and even used hands-on exercises to examine strategic environmental assessments, which take real environmental concerns and translate them into potential policies.

"[SEA is] a key tool for integrating environmental and social considerations into decision-making processes, enhancing transparency and aligning national planning with global sustainable development goals," the organization said.

The workshop was part of a broader endeavor by the OSCE called Strengthening National and Regional Capacities and Co-operation on Strategic Environmental Assessment in Central Asia Phase II. As a new project, its application is sparing at the moment, but according to the U.N. Economic Commission for Europe, it has big, beneficial goals and is already creating awareness.

The hope is that training events such as this one inspire conversation and action from lawmakers to do their part in protecting citizens and Earth from environment-related issues.

