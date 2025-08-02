  • Business Business

Billionaire sparks outrage with recent construction project at countryside estate: 'People are confused and there's mistrust'

by Taylor Smith
Photo Credit: iStock

American billionaire Stephen Schwarzman's expansion of his countryside estate in England — most notably, the construction of a massive lake — has sparked outrage among locals.

The main question driving the backlash is: Where is all the water coming from?

As reported by Air Mail, the CEO of private equity firm Blackstone bought the historic Conholt Park estate in 2022 for roughly $85 million. Located on the Wiltshire-Hampshire border, this 17th-century property is undergoing major renovations.

Among the upgrades, a sprawling new three-story wing and a lake large enough to support fishing and other leisure activities.

The lake has become the primary focus of criticism, especially given the unusually dry conditions in the area. A spokesperson for Schwarzman said the lake was filled using "a highly sophisticated water collection system," according to The Mail on Sunday.

However, locals remain skeptical, with many worried that groundwater was diverted to fill the artificial body of water, potentially endangering nearby farms and ecosystems.

"I've built lakes in the past during my time in agriculture," one resident told Air Mail, "and I can tell you it takes a hell of a lot of water to fill one that size. In recent months, we've had pretty much no proper rain. This is why people are confused and there's mistrust."

This development isn't just about another billionaire estate; it highlights a misuse of environmental resources by the ultra‑wealthy. In a time of increasing drought, lavish private projects on shared groundwater reservoirs are raising ethical and ecological alarms.

There are more sustainable ways to enhance land while protecting public resources, from smart meters and low-flow landscaping to community groundwater monitoring. Stricter oversight and better water-use regulations would also help ensure that one person's luxury doesn't become everyone else's loss.

One resident told The Mail on Sunday, "How could it have filled that much if it's not being filled from a borehole? It's the farmers around who are so worried, as these resources are not infinite."

