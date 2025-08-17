Wealthy Starbucks franchise owner sparks backlash with major home projects: 'It has just been constant building'

One resident of the neighborhood said that he wanted to move away.

Neighborly feuds are a tale as old as time.

Mark Hepburn, who became wealthy through owning a Starbucks franchise in the United Kingdom, has recently come under fire for constructing an unauthorized tennis court at his home in Durley, UK, according to the Hampshire Chronicle.

Hepburn has repeatedly filed to have the three-acre area considered "residential" so that he could have his swimming pool, tennis court, playground, home gym, and alpaca enclosure.

Claiming that the extensive garden is what drew him and his family to the property, Hepburn purchased the home and land for £740,000 in December 2017, which is equivalent to around $948,000.

Neighbors are complaining about the tennis court and other projects, saying that they bring "increased urbanisation" to the residential area.

The zoning commission has refused to approve the land for residential use. To meet the requirements, the land would need to be used as a garden for over 10 years.

When a planning inspector came to look at Hepburn's property, he agreed with the commission.

Richard Calloway, a resident of the neighborhood, said that he wanted to move because of the noise and disruption. He said, "In the time that they have been here, it has just been constant building."

These construction projects can also be disruptive to the local wildlife. Tearing up the land to build a tennis court can displace animals, uproot plants, and leach chemicals into the soil.

Increased noise can have adverse effects on animals. Noise pollution can disrupt the behaviors and communication of animals that are active both during the day and at night. Problems include altered sleep patterns and issues with hunting.

Construction projects can also have a negative impact on native plants. They can inadvertently introduce invasive species to the area through construction materials. Invasive species can outcompete native plants for resources, killing them off. Construction vehicles and projects may also remove or damage the plants living in the ground.

Unfortunately for the residents of Hepburn's neighborhood, this property authorization is likely not over, as Hepburn continues to reapply for the residential permit status.

