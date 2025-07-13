Starbucks marks milestone for longstanding initiative with major global impact: 'Gave me the opportunity to reflect'

Each April, Starbucks partners volunteer in their local communities through the company's "Global Month of Good" program. This June, Starbucks celebrated 15 years of the longstanding initiative, which brings together employees to support causes ranging from food access to sustainability.

In the announcement, Starbucks discussed how partners in countries across East and Southeast Asia gave back, from "supporting food banks, to mentoring youth, providing clean water access and so much more."

Starbucks' "Global Month of Good" encourages workers to take environmentally friendly actions and promotes corporate social responsibility; however, the company still produces over 4 billion single-use cups every year.

Starbucks' website states that its goal is to cut the company's water and carbon footprint in half by 2030. The company's 2024 impact report highlights that Starbucks has also distributed nearly 100 million climate-tolerant coffee trees and awarded $5 million in Neighborhood Grants.



The "Global Month of Good," combined with the company's other sustainability initiatives, showcases Starbucks' commitment to corporate social responsibility, as defined by Harvard Business School as the "idea that a business has a responsibility to the society that exists around it."

According to a report on corporate climate action, the private sector will need to play a key role in combating the rising global temperature, as governments alone cannot solve the challenges of decarbonization.

Thankfully, a recent report found that corporate financial executives increasingly value sustainability in business decisions. The data reflects this: PwC found that 37% of companies are increasing their sustainability efforts, and only 16% are getting less aggressive.

Starbucks' "Global Month of Good" sets an example for how other companies can incorporate employee action into their corporate social responsibility plans and make meaningful changes in their communities.

"This experience gave me the opportunity to reflect on how much we waste every day," a machine operator at Starbucks Reserve Roastery said about "Global Month of Good. "It's encouraged me to further reduce my impact on the environment."

"I admired the community spirit and the energy of everyone involved," another employee shared. "You could feel everyone's desire to contribute and be part of something bigger."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.