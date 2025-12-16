Starbucks announces game-changing partnership that could transform its coffee: 'It's a long-term commitment'

The largest coffeehouse chain in the world is investing in sustainable farming — a move that could help thousands of farmers in India.

Starbucks Coffee Company announced a Farmer Support Partnership with the goal of improving profitability and crop quality, per a news release. Based in Karnataka, India, the partnership is a collaboration with Tata Starbucks Private Limited and aims to empower 10,000 Indian farmers by 2030.

In the news release, Starbucks said the partnership will introduce farmers to global farming best practices through open-source agronomy. Farmers will have access to digital training tools that provide information about regenerative practices to reduce carbon, water, and waste footprints.

"It's a long-term commitment to build a stronger, more sustainable coffee ecosystem that benefits everyone, from bean to cup," Brian Niccol, Starbucks chairman and chief executive officer, said.

According to the International Fund for Agricultural Development, 42% of India's workforce is employed in agriculture. The country also ranks second in the world in farm outputs.

The Nature Conservancy described regenerative agriculture as "an approach to growing food that seeks to actively restore nature in the process." Farmers use methods that protect biodiversity by nurturing living soil and conserving resources.





Per the World Resources Institute, agriculture accounted for nearly 12% of global pollution in 2021. However, regenerative farming may help with that problem. According to the World Economic Forum, regenerative farming on 40% of Earth's cropland would reduce emissions by 600 million tons.

The picture for Starbucks' commitment to sustainability isn't entirely rosy. The corporation has faced criticism over a variety of initiatives, including some of its menu items, evidence of food wastage, and allegations of greenwashing. This partnership shouldn't allay those concerns, but it could form part of a greater commitment.

Starbucks also isn't the first major company to invest in regenerative farming. Recently, PepsiCo and National Geographic teamed up for an eco-friendly initiative called Food for Tomorrow. The program will fund five projects in an effort to improve soil health and mitigate changes to the climate.

Tata Starbucks started as a joint venture between Starbucks and Tata Consumer Products back in 2012. According to the announcement, the Farmer Support Partnership is a part of a commitment to increase farm profitability and build climate resiliency over the next five years.

"With this new initiative, we are pleased to pair Starbucks global agronomy expertise with Tata's footprint in India to drive tangible impact and pave the way for the future of responsible coffee farming in India," Sunil D'Souza, managing director and CEO of Tata Consumer Products, said.

