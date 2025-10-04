  • Business Business

PepsiCo launches major initiative to combat urgent threat to global food supply: 'Unprecedented pressure'

"Our future will be shaped by how we grow our food today."

by Simon Sage
One of the world's largest food producers has kicked off a campaign to improve soil health worldwide, according to edie

PepsiCo and National Geographic have teamed up for Food for Tomorrow, which takes a multipronged approach to supporting farmers in an increasingly challenging landscape. 

To start, five National Geographic Explorers have been tapped to tell the stories of farmers engaged in regenerative practices. 

The program will also fund five projects with up to $150,000 each to improve soil health, mitigate and adapt to climate changes, improve watershed health, increase biodiversity, or equitably improve livelihoods. The results of Food for Tomorrow will be visualized online in 2026. 

"Our future will be shaped by how we grow our food today — and we're reimagining what's possible when that system nourishes both people and the planet," National Geographic CEO Jill Tiefenthaler said

Food for Tomorrow follows on previous investments PepsiCo has made in regenerative agriculture. The food and beverage giant has pledged to improve 10 million acres of cropland by 2030, according to edie.

Increasingly frequent and severe extreme weather events are being fuelled by atmospheric pollution. This has led to a rise in floods and droughts that wreak havoc on farmland and lead to rises in grocery prices. Degraded soil and limited water supplies only compound these issues. Adapting farming practices to these new realities is a necessity to meet rising food demands.

That said, PepsiCo has been a major contributor to another massive environmental challenge: plastic waste. The company has made pledges to combat the problem, but it continues to be one of the world's top plastic polluters

PepsiCo still claims to support the ecosystems that farmers depend upon. 

"Climate change is putting unprecedented pressure on the global food system, and farmers feel it every day. As a company rooted in agriculture, we know just how fragile — and vital — that system is," CEO Ramon Laguarta said.  "We're aiming to support farmers, protect the planet, and help build a stronger, more resilient future for all." 

