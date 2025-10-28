Officials under fire after approving controversial request from Starbucks: 'In terms of public safety'

A Starbucks drive-thru was approved for construction across from a school in South Shields, England, despite objections from parents and health officials who warned about its effect on young students, The Shields Gazette reported.

What happened?

South Tyneside Council granted permission in August 2023 for the coffee chain to build a drive-thru restaurant on land that had been empty. The approval came after eight formal objections, most from parents of children at the neighboring elementary school.

A school board member voiced concerns about vehicle access routes and pollution from car exhaust. Parents worried about traffic near where their children head to class each day. The council's own health officials opposed the project because of the potential harm to air quality from idling cars queuing for coffee.

Council planners approved the final signage application in September. In their decision report, officials stated: "In terms of public safety, the proposals are satisfactorily located and are not therefore considered to present a hazard for pedestrians or cause a distraction to passing motorists. The local highway authority have been consulted on the application and raised no objections or comments on this amended scheme."

The $3 million development will create 40 jobs and will include charging stations for electric cars.

Why is this Starbucks concerning?

When corporations build drive-thrus near schools, children breathe exhaust from cars that sit with engines running. Young lungs are still developing, making kids more vulnerable to breathing problems from vehicle pollution.

Drive-thru restaurants encourage people to use their cars for short trips instead of walking and other modes of transport, which adds vehicles to roads near where students cross streets. Research shows that pollution from traffic also affects children's lung development and academic performance.

To Starbucks' credit, the company is working to cut its carbon pollution in half by 2030 and has invested in reusable cup programs. The chain also powers many stores with renewable energy.

What can I do about corporate developments near schools?

If a similar project gets proposed in your community, attend planning meetings and submit comments during review periods for public input. Your local government must consider community feedback before approving new construction projects.

When you buy a coffee, choose locations you can walk or bike to instead of using drive-thrus. If you must drive, turn off your engine while waiting. These choices reduce the pollution that affects everyone in your neighborhood, especially children.

