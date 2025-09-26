Energy firm transforms old gas station into crucial new facility: 'This marks the first time'

Finland recently marked a milestone in the global shift away from dirty fuels. Nordic energy company St1 turned a Shell gas station into a power station solely for electric vehicles, cutting out gas and diesel entirely, reported Electrive.

The company plans to convert over 600 Shell locations into electric charging stations. "This marks the first time in Finland that we're continuing operations at the station without any liquid fuels," said Juha Vanninen, head of retail in Finland at St1.

This comes at a time when EVs are becoming more popular than ever across the globe. In fact, almost one in five vehicles sold was electric in 2023, according to the International Energy Agency.

EVs have a lot of advantages compared to gas-powered vehicles. It costs less to charge an EV than to fuel a gas-powered car, for one. Consumer Reports data also shows that EV owners spend about 50% less on maintenance over their vehicles' lifetime.

If you have solar panels installed at home, you could save even more. Solar makes charging costs more affordable — sometimes cutting your energy bill down to $0. Consider using the free solar installation quote tool from EnergySage to find a vetted installer in your area.

EVs also benefit the planet by reducing pollution from tailpipes and helping clean up the air in communities, especially urban areas.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

St1 shows that it's possible to make EV charging stations more accessible to owners by building a strong network of them across Nordic countries.

Other companies are doing similar expansions, like EVgo, which is attempting to more than triple its network across America by 2029. And DeCharge launched a pilot program allowing property owners to install its chargers on their properties.

Building out these networks could encourage more people to buy EVs and, in turn, speed up the shift to cleaner transportation and less reliance on dirty fuels.

The move has already caught the attention of many online.

A Redditor commented on a post about St1's station conversions in r/electricvehicles: "Norway has been a leader in all countries going EV. Super cool to see and hope to see more of this!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



