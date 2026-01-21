Video of wealthy people's lavish behavior sparks backlash: 'This is unconscionable'

"This is what money looks like when you have a lot."

A TikToker invited followers on a cruise around Saint Barthélemy to join her in "judging the megayachts."

Tara Nolan (@TaraNolan) posted footage from a separate vessel showing several yachts anchored around the Caribbean island.

The video was taken at the end of 2023, capturing the masses of yachts anchored for New Year's Eve. The stunning and luxurious French Caribbean island is a premier destination for the rich and famous, and is commonly known as St. Barts.

The amount of wealth captured in the video is astounding.

Some of the more notable yachts include Excellence, which is owned by Herb Chambers, an American billionaire businessman often referred to as a serial yacht owner, much like Jeff Bezos.

Faith, a 5-deck superyacht with a basketball court owned by Aston Martin Owner Lawrence Stroll, was sold to Iranian-Canadian businessman Michael Latif in 2023 and renamed Sophia.

Charles Cohen's Seasense valued at $6.5 million was also spotted.

"This is what money looks like when you have a lot," Nolan said as she coasted around the pristine waters, showing yacht after yacht parked side by side in the slips along the dock.

Perhaps the biggest mouth drop of all was the anchored custom luxury explorer Pink Shadow, with an Ineos Grenadier and two motorcycles parked on top. Built by Damen Yachting to stand out, this sage-green yacht is available for charter, starting around $510,000 to $598,000 per week.

Mega- and superyachts have become a status symbol of wealth and superiority but the biggest thing about them is their devastating impact on the environment.

These ships release disturbing amounts of toxic chemicals and waste into the air and sea that are creating extreme weather events and negatively affecting our ecosystems. Using the oceans as a dumpster threatens marine life and often harms coastal communities.

There are ways to vacation more responsibly by discovering cool spots closer to home or choosing lower-impact travel options like a train, bus, or EV. In the yachting world, more builders, owners, and companies like Silent-Yachts are becoming eco-conscious and developing more sustainable boats that run on clean, circular energy and use renewable resources.

With over 280 comments, the yacht video created quite a stir with some people expressing envy while others were furious.

One TikToker wrote, "Seems like a yacht of money,"

Another lamented, "The b-ball courts are wild. I keep thinking about the ball going into the ocean."

"This is unconscionable," commented a third.

