  • Business Business

Video of wealthy people's lavish behavior sparks backlash: 'This is unconscionable'

"This is what money looks like when you have a lot."

by Jennifer Kodros
A TikToker invited followers on a cruise around St. Barts to join her in "judging the mega yachts."

Photo Credit: TikTok

A TikToker invited followers on a cruise around Saint Barthélemy to join her in "judging the megayachts."

Tara Nolan (@TaraNolan) posted footage from a separate vessel showing several yachts anchored around the Caribbean island.

@taranolan What yacht do you fancy? 💁‍♀️ #stbarts #stbarths #megayachtyachtlife #superyacht #megayachts #stbarthelemy #luxurylifestyle #traveltok #luxurytravel @Forbes @Robb Report ♬ Bossa nova that looks good in a cafe(976272) - MiYAMO

The video was taken at the end of 2023, capturing the masses of yachts anchored for New Year's Eve. The stunning and luxurious French Caribbean island is a premier destination for the rich and famous, and is commonly known as St. Barts.

The amount of wealth captured in the video is astounding. 

Some of the more notable yachts include Excellence, which is owned by Herb Chambers, an American billionaire businessman often referred to as a serial yacht owner, much like Jeff Bezos

Faith, a 5-deck superyacht with a basketball court owned by Aston Martin Owner Lawrence Stroll, was sold to Iranian-Canadian businessman Michael Latif in 2023 and renamed Sophia. 

Charles Cohen's Seasense valued at $6.5 million was also spotted.

"This is what money looks like when you have a lot," Nolan said as she coasted around the pristine waters, showing yacht after yacht parked side by side in the slips along the dock.

Perhaps the biggest mouth drop of all was the anchored custom luxury explorer Pink Shadow, with an Ineos Grenadier and two motorcycles parked on top. Built by Damen Yachting to stand out, this sage-green yacht is available for charter, starting around $510,000 to $598,000 per week.

Mega- and superyachts have become a status symbol of wealth and superiority but the biggest thing about them is their devastating impact on the environment. 

What should America do to fight plastic pollution?

Stricter regulations on companies 🏛️

Better recycling ♻️

More bans on single-use items 🚫

All of the above 💯

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

These ships release disturbing amounts of toxic chemicals and waste into the air and sea that are creating extreme weather events and negatively affecting our ecosystems. Using the oceans as a dumpster threatens marine life and often harms coastal communities.

There are ways to vacation more responsibly by discovering cool spots closer to home or choosing lower-impact travel options like a train, bus, or EV. In the yachting world, more builders, owners, and companies like Silent-Yachts are becoming eco-conscious and developing more sustainable boats that run on clean, circular energy and use renewable resources.

With over 280 comments, the yacht video created quite a stir with some people expressing envy while others were furious.

One TikToker wrote, "Seems like a yacht of money,"

Another lamented, "The b-ball courts are wild. I keep thinking about the ball going into the ocean." 

"This is unconscionable," commented a third.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x