Shipping giant hit with $1 billion fine after causing one of worst marine disasters in history: 'Unprecedented devastation'

Sri Lanka's highest court has ordered the owners of a Singapore-flagged container ship to pay $1 billion for a spill it called the "largest recorded marine plastic spill in the world."

According to the Associated Press, the ruling holds the liable parties responsible for an environmental crisis that killed hundreds of marine animals and continues to damage the nation's waters.

What happened?

In June 2021, the MV X-Press Pearl caught fire and sank off the coast of Colombo while carrying a cargo of chemicals.

The Supreme Court described the result as "unprecedented devastation to the marine environment of Sri Lanka," citing the deaths of 417 turtles, 48 dolphins, eight whales, and countless fish that washed ashore. Debris from the ship, including several tons of plastic pellets used to manufacture bags, spread across beaches and into the ocean.

"This marine environmental disaster … resulted in the widespread release of toxic and hazardous substances into the marine environment, poisoning ocean waters, killing marine species, and destructing phytoplankton," the judgment stated.

The ship's registered owner, EOS Ro Pte. Limited, along with other charterers and a Sri Lankan agent, was found liable under "The Polluter Pays Principle."

Why is this disaster concerning?

Aside from the dead marine life, the toxic spill disrupted the delicate balance of Sri Lanka's coastal ecosystems. The contamination threatens coral reefs, fish populations, and phytoplankton — microscopic plants essential to ocean health and global oxygen production.

The judgment also noted the economic fallout, particularly for the country's fishing communities, whose livelihoods were severely impacted.

Marine scientists warn that microplastic pollution, like the pellets released in this incident, can linger for years, entering the food chain and potentially impacting human health.

The court stressed that the spill "continues to cause destruction and harm to Sri Lanka's marine environment."

What's being done about it?

The $1 billion in compensation is intended to fund restoration and protection efforts for the damaged marine and coastal areas. While specific plans have yet to be announced, such measures could include large-scale beach cleanups, habitat restoration, and strengthened safeguards for shipping routes near sensitive waters.

Globally, environmental advocates are calling for stricter international shipping regulations, better tracking of hazardous cargo, and greater accountability for polluters.

On an individual level, reducing reliance on single-use plastics can help shrink demand for the raw materials that continue to fuel ocean pollution.

