Revolutionary robot tackles widespread issue on public beaches: 'Incredible technology'

Meet BeBot, an adorable beach-cleaning robot that's helping to keep public beaches free of plastic and other harmful debris.

Developed by Italy-based Niteko Robotics in partnership with 4ocean and Poralu Marine, a global leader in marine-grade technologies, the electric-powered BeBot screens sand for garbage and can remove up to 200 pounds in one session.

You can see it in action at Lake Tahoe, where it was recently deployed by the beach cleaning company Eco-Clean Solutions. A video posted to its TikTok account (@eco_clean_solutions) shows BeBot combing the beach and digging up piles of trash, including flip-flops, plastic bottles, and cigarette filters.

Impressively, BeBots can clean up to around 32,200 square feet of beach per hour — which is 20-30 times more effective than picking up trash by hand, per SEVENSEAS Media. The eco-friendly garbage collectors target solid waste such as plastic bottles, cigarette butts, food packaging, bottle caps, cotton buds, and more.

Capable of digging 10 centimeters (around 4 inches) into the sand, BeBots can reach small pieces of plastic waste and other garbage that would be difficult and time-consuming for humans to grab. The robots are equipped with small sifters to make separating trash from sand easy.

Because they're 100% electric, BeBots don't release planet-warming pollution from dirty fuels, helping to protect wildlife and sensitive beach ecosystems. The tiny beach cleaners are a big improvement from larger gas-powered equipment such as tractors typically used to remove trash from sand, as the latter can erode beaches and harm plant and animal life.

BeBots are also much quieter and less intrusive than tractors, making them ideal for beaches packed with tourists. Meant for daily use, the pint-sized beachcombers are remote-controlled and have a range of about 950 feet, per SEVENSEAS.

But the robots' capabilities extend beyond just cleaning up beaches. BeBots also have attachments that can level sand, rake algae, and even carry heavy loads such as beach chairs and umbrellas for tourists and beachside businesses.

BeBots have been deployed in several locations, including Great Lakes beaches in Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin as well as several Florida beaches. They have made a particularly notable impact at Lake Tahoe, with 1 million square feet of shoreline across 20 beaches cleaned, per South Tahoe Now.

Innovative trash-cleaning solutions such as the tiny yet mighty BeBot can make it easier to keep our beaches and oceans plastic-free so that both humans and animals can enjoy them safely.

"Incredible technology, but a damn shame it's even necessary," one person commented on the TikTok video.

"Wow that's amazing, to keep the beaches clean, and all that won't go into the ocean," another said.

