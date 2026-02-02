  • Business Business

Emergency crews respond after shocking incident at major marina: 'Suffered significant damage'

by Juliana Marino
A major fire at the Spit Marina in Mosman, Sydney, resulted in significant environmental damage and the loss of several luxury yachts.

Firefighters in Sydney fought a major blaze that broke out in The Spit Marina in Mosman. 

1News reported that three luxury yachts were lost to the flames, and one yacht was severely damaged. 

The Spit Marina is considered one of Sydney's most luxurious and can hold vessels up to about 50 meters, per the Superyacht Times. 

A team of 40 firefighters rushed to the scene after one yacht caught fire. The four people on board where the fire originated were evacuated, with one woman sent to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. It took firefighters two-and-a-half hours to eventually put out the flames. 

Due to the severity of the fire, three of the yachts sank, dumping hazardous waste into the water. Some of the waste included oil and fuel from the yachts, which can stick to wildlife and cause respiratory and reproductive complications in affected animals. 

"We have a fourth [yacht] that has suffered significant damage, that will have to be assessed, that is still floating," Fire and Rescue NSW superintendent Adam Dewberry told 1News. 

"We have installed booms around the debris site where the vessels have sunk to contain a lot of the material, including oils and fuels from those boats."

While officials have worked to contain the spill as best as possible, the harmful chemicals released into the water will still have serious environmental consequences, threatening the local marine life. 

Luxury yachts also consume a massive amount of energy, resulting in a significant carbon footprint. According to a report by Oxfam, superyachts — defined as yachts measuring at least 80 feet long — have an average annual carbon footprint of 6,252 tons. 

To put that number in perspective, Oxfam noted that it would take the average person approximately 860 years to emit the same amount of pollution. 

While the marina can accommodate yachts up to 50 meters (about 164 feet), it is not yet confirmed whether any of the damaged boats were superyachts.

In addition to their energy waste, yachts also generate noise pollution that can disrupt ocean ecosystems

The Yacht Report posted a YouTube video detailing the incident in The Spit Marina. Commenters were concerned for the people on the boats as well as the marine life in the water. 

"Such terrible news," wrote one user. "I hope everyone is safe and doing ok."

