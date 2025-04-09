Experts reveal little-known feature of major SpaceX launch site: 'People are often surprised'

A major factor to consider is noise from rocket launches.

Many may not consider the impact that space travel has on wildlife.

The United States Space Force is headquartered at Vandenberg Space Force Base in Lompoc, California, near Santa Barbara. This base is also a major launch site for SpaceX, an American aerospace exploration company.

The Vandenberg base covers 99,000 acres and is home to rich biodiversity.

According to a video from New Scientist, wildlife biologists have an important role in protecting the natural environment from the side effects of rocket launches.

Rhys Evans, the natural resource lead at Air Force Space Command, told New Scientist that "people are often surprised" that wildlife biologists work on the U.S. Space Force Base. But their job is important: They ensure that the natural habitat of many creatures is safe from activities at the base.

The location is home to over 400 animal and 800 plant species, with 17 endangered or threatened species. Some of these endangered species include the California red-legged frog, El Segundo blue butterfly, and the beach layia, a small flowering plant.

A major factor to consider is noise from rocket launches. According to Evans, a rocket launch only produces noise for around two minutes. At 30 launches per year, that's only one hour of noise across 365 days.

Even if it is infrequent, the noise impacts the animals. For instance, harbor seals often jump into the water when they hear a rocket. However, they do the same for pelicans, airplanes, or other loud noises in their habitats.

Some frogs also hide under the water to avoid the sound. But in the long-term, they are mostly unbothered.

Elephant seals, according to Evans, do a "head lift and grunt." They look up from their spot on the beach, see that there is no immediate threat, grunt, and go back to sleep.

This conservation work has been going on for years and has been well-received. In 2015, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service awarded Vandenberg Base for their conservation efforts.

Conservation efforts like those at Vandenberg are crucial to protecting and supporting the planet's biodiversity.

