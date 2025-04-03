Farmers warn 'yellow gold' crop is no longer a reliable lifeline — here's what went wrong

The industry is seeing steep price drops, even below the government-mandated support price.

The soybean, a long-reigned successful crop in Madhya Pradesh — dubbed the "Soya State of India" — is facing a production crisis that has massive implications on local farmers, according to The Mooknayak.

What's happening?

Madhya Pradesh's soybean farmers, who once thrived from the "yellow gold" crop, are now facing serious financial hardships due to insufficient monsoon rains. A recorded 18% below-average rainfall in August 2023 — due to climate change making weather patterns more erratic — and pest infestations have led to a decrease in soybean cultivation.

Due to this decline in production, the local soybean industry is seeing steep price drops, even below the government-mandated support price. India is experiencing a diminished competitive edge in the global soybean market.

When a country stops selling as much of a product to other countries but starts getting more of it imported from elsewhere, it can flood the market, which makes the price of that product go down even further.

Due to this issue, farmers are demanding reforms for better seed availability, fair pricing, improved crop insurance, and better market infrastructure to address these challenges.

Why is soybean production important?

Soybeans are a key crop due to their nutritional value, as they are high in protein and oil, their ability to fix nitrogen in the soil improves soil health, and their versatility makes them useful for many purposes — animal feed, oil extraction, and more.

Addressing the challenges soybean farmers are facing in Madhya Pradesh isn't simply about saving a crop — it's about preserving the livelihoods of millions, ensuring food security, and making agriculture more sustainable and resilient in the face of serious global challenges, such as climate change.

What's being done about diminished soybean production in India?

The Mooknayak article emphasizes the need for government interventions, including raising soybean prices, improving agricultural extension services, and investing in better storage and market infrastructure.

Through these key measures, farmers and advocates in India believe that the viability of soybean cultivation could be restored, supporting farmers' livelihoods and the broader rural economy.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.