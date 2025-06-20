CEO of solar company pleads with senator to protect American manufacturing jobs: 'We are not asking for handouts'

The president and CEO of SEG Solar Inc. wrote an open letter to his senator advocating for American solar manufacturing jobs.

The CEO, Jim Wood, employs nearly 300 workers and calls on lawmakers to support domestic solar jobs while securing future power and reducing foreign energy reliance.

What's happening?

EnergySage, a premier source of objective, independent solar industry expertise, shared that thousands of manufacturing jobs will disappear if Congress eliminates tax credits fueling clean energy progress.

According to EnergySage, Jim Wood is a North Carolina resident who is deeply concerned about how solar tax credit cuts would impact his employees, business, community, and clean energy goals. SEG Solar manufactures solar models for American energy projects in the U.S.

In his letter to North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis, Wood wrote, "Our work aligns directly with the administration's stated goals. We're not asking for handouts — we're asking for a level playing field and consistent support for the American workers, companies, and communities building our energy future here at home."

Wood asked his senator to stand with solar jobs and local workers to support clean energy policies that promote energy independence rather than a reliance on foreign competitors.

Tillis, for his part, signed a letter with four other Republican senators in April seeking to preserve clean energy provisions, but as of reporting this week, it is unclear if the senator or others will follow through on fighting to preserve them as the "Big Beautiful Bill" goes through the Senate.

Why are solar industry jobs important?

Installing solar panels on your home is one of the most effective ways to save money on utility bills while reducing planet-overheating pollution. Solar energy jobs boost local economies and facilitate the transition toward clean, affordable energy for everyone.

Government investments in solar manufacturing help keep jobs in America and make the U.S. more self-sufficient in its energy production. These jobs help people support their families and encourage communities to limit pollution for a less toxic, more breathable environment.

The tax incentives CEO Jim Wood referenced in his letter may not be available for much longer, as Congress has indicated it may eliminate the solar tax credit by the end of the year. Therefore, taking advantage of all available incentives before the end of 2025 is advisable for the best opportunity to get the 30% federal tax credit and potentially save thousands of dollars.

Like Jim Wood, you, too, can write letters to your elected officials to advocate for keeping solar tax credits. In its article, EnergySage suggested a list of influential representatives to reach out to if you care about domestic solar jobs and the clean energy transition in America.

