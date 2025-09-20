New partnership could slash energy costs for crucial businesses: 'Hopefully a sign for much more'

"Thank you for the good news."

Businesses in the southern Philippines have secured an 8.4-megawatt renewable power contract, which will reduce energy costs and power shopping centers and farms with clean electricity, according to CleanTechnica.

The deal connects renewable energy developer Berde with three shopping centers owned by KCC and a facility run by Biotech Farms in Mindanao. The arrangement requires no upfront payment from the businesses, as Berde handles all costs for building and maintaining the solar systems.

The solar installations will produce about 13 million kilowatt-hours of electricity each year. This translates to roughly 5.8 million pesos in reduced energy expenses every month for the participating businesses.

The project will prevent 9,600 tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere annually. It equals removing thousands of cars from roads each year.

For local businesses, the switch means predictable energy costs and protection from price spikes. The southern Philippine island has struggled with power supply issues, making stable solar energy particularly valuable for companies needing reliable electricity.

The zero-investment approach removes the biggest obstacle preventing businesses from switching to solar power. Companies can now access renewable energy without spending millions on equipment and installation.

This partnership could inspire other Philippine businesses to adopt similar arrangements. When retailers and agricultural operations embrace solar power, smaller companies often follow suit.

The Mindanao project shows how businesses across Southeast Asia can reduce operating costs while supporting cleaner air for their communities. One CleanTechnica commenter expressed optimism about the development, writing: "Thank you for the good news, hopefully a sign for much more."

