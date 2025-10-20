Pioneering journalist explains which energy source is dominating global energy grids: 'We will soon live in a very different world'

As the world transitions to clean energy, solar power is leading the charge, with the think tank Ember reporting that it has "been the fastest-growing source of electricity generation for nineteen years running." The environmentalist, activist, and pioneering journalist Bill McKibben explained in an article for the New Yorker that the green revolution has been quietly taking place since the 1950s, but in just the last two years, solar has experienced explosive growth.

He said that it took the world around 70 years to install a terawatt of solar energy, and only two years for the second to come online. The third is expected to be installed by 2026, demonstrating how falling costs, supportive government policies, and technological advancements are fueling the acceleration in solar deployment.

"Solar power is now growing faster than any power source in history, and it is closely followed by wind power," McKibben stated, with data from Ember showing that solar generation experienced record growth in 2024, adding 474 terawatts of capacity. The surging demand for sun-powered energy helped drive global clean power generation above 40%, a new milestone.

McKibben added that in the United States last year, solar, wind, and batteries supplied around 93% of new generating capacity, while oil, gas, and coal provided less than half of the country's electricity. It's been a long time coming, but the world is finally moving away from polluting energy sources toward renewable ones, with solar illuminating the path to a brighter future.

Switching to solar energy is not only beneficial on a global scale but also individually, as it significantly reduces energy bills while lowering residential pollution.

Make sure to complete your solar installations and home appliance upgrades by the end of this year, as the federal incentives and rebates will expire.

Even without the tax breaks, though, solar is a solid investment that will quickly pay off as you can eliminate or greatly reduce your electric bills and gain energy independence.

"Globally, roughly a third more power is being generated from the sun this spring than last," McKibben said in the New Yorker. "If this exponential rate of growth can continue, we will soon live in a very different world."

