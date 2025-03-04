Company calls on Hollywood to normalize critical theme in films: 'A cultural shift starts with what we see on screen'

Hollywood has long shaped cultural attitudes, from shifting perceptions of smoking to driving conversations around social justice. Now, EnergySage, a leading online marketplace for clean energy solutions, is urging the film industry to take on its next major role: making clean energy the norm.

In an open letter to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, EnergySage asked Hollywood to portray clean energy technologies — like solar panels, electric vehicles, and heat pumps — as everyday household staples rather than futuristic novelties. The request comes at a time when misinformation and political rhetoric are threatening access to key clean energy programs that make these solutions more affordable and accessible for millions of Americans.

Clean energy adoption has certainly seen a surge in recent years, but public perception hasn't caught up. While more than 4 million homes in the U.S. already have solar panels, according to EnergySage, many Americans still see renewable energy as expensive, impractical, or reserved for the ultra-wealthy. The reality? Solar and other clean energy solutions are more affordable and accessible than ever — but Hollywood rarely reflects this on screen.

EnergySage's proposal outlines four key ways the entertainment industry can help mainstream clean energy.

The first is to "show clean energy as the norm" by featuring solar panels, EVs, smart thermostats, and heat pumps in homes, businesses, and public spaces — just as they already exist in real life.

The second key is to "feature clean energy stories" by developing storylines and characters who use and advocate for sustainable energy solutions. Then "power sets with solar energy" and lead by example by using solar-powered production sets, demonstrating real-world applications of clean technology.

The last key is to "partner with experts" and collaborate with clean energy organizations like EnergySage to ensure depictions of sustainable technology are accurate and up to date.

Hollywood's influence extends far beyond entertainment — it shapes consumer behavior, industry trends, and even policy. As EnergySage noted, "a cultural shift starts with what we see on screen, so let's make clean energy the new norm."

By integrating clean energy into everyday storytelling, the film industry can help counter misinformation, normalize sustainable choices, and inspire millions to make the switch to greener alternatives.

As EnergySage President and Chief Operating Officer Charlie Hadlow put it in the company's open letter, "more than 4 million homes in the U.S. have solar panels. Yet how often do we see climate solutions like these on screen?"

By making clean energy a visible, everyday reality in film, Hollywood has the power to drive real change — one scene at a time.

