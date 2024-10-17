  • Business Business

Solar could power 100 million American homes by 2034 — here's how the 'Expedia of solar' can get you $14,000 to make the switch

"We remove uncertainty and give you complete control over your buying journey."

by Alyssa Ochs
By 2034, solar capacity in the U.S. is expected to grow enough to power more than 100 million homes, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. Companies like EnergySage, sometimes referred to as the "Expedia of solar," are making that transition easier, as the Boston-based company is on a mission to help Americans adopt solar energy. 

Here's how it works: The company offers an online comparison marketplace for clean energy products. Here, homeowners can compare quotes from local solar installers from the comfort of their homes — all for free and without any pressure to purchase. 

Ultimately, EnergySage's comparison tool fills an essential gap in the solar industry. It makes choosing a reliable solar installer easier and allows users to save more money on installation and product costs. 

Depending on where you live, EnergySage can help you save up to $14,000 for home solar systems. The federal tax credit alone can lower the cost of solar by 30%, and state solar incentives may take the price down even more. 

Installing solar panels is among the most effective ways to save money on home energy costs. However, the significant cost savings offered by companies like EnergySage have an additional benefit: They are helping our communities work toward the broader goal of moving away from dirty energy and making our air easier to breathe.

Pollution from fuels like gas, oil, and coal is associated with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, among other health issues. But since its founding in 2009, EnergySage has helped over 907,000 people shop for clean energy and has offset over seven million tons of carbon dioxide pollution (the equivalent of planting more than 165 million trees). 

The company's current services include home and community solar, heating and cooling, backup power, EV charging, and other greener technologies. 

"As a consumer-first company, we're moving the industry away from complexity, opacity, and high-pressure sales tactics, and towards simplicity, transparency, and choice," said EnergySage founder Vikram Aggarwal. "We remove uncertainty and give you complete control over your buying journey by making sure you have the right information and support to choose the best option at the best price, all on your terms."

