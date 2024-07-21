Churches are making electrifying changes as 'creation care' trend sweeps across nation: 'I expect … it's really going to boom'

"In the beginning, people of faith were really, really being courageous."

A federal regulation has streamlined the process for houses of worship to install rooftop solar panels, making it a more affordable and accessible choice, reported Grist.

Solar power is a less expensive energy source that can benefit our health, our lifestyles, and the environment by preventing and reducing the toxic, harmful pollution released when coal, gas, and oil are burned for fuel.

The past two decades have seen real progress in religious Americans' knowledge of and belief in the necessity of alternative energy.

"In the beginning, people of faith were really, really being courageous … talking about responding to climate change through renewable energy and energy efficiency as a moral call to care for creation," reflected Sarah Paulos, programs director for national climate action and religion network Interfaith Power and Light, to Grist.

To incentivize the development and use of residential and corporate solar projects, the U.S. government offers tax breaks and credits through its federal Inflation Reduction Act. Churches, synagogues, and mosques, typically tax-exempt institutions, have traditionally not been able to benefit from this opportunity — forcing them to seek alternatives like "power purchase agreements" with third parties, explained Grist.

But in 2023, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced an expansion of the IRA's guidelines to include houses of worship. As Grist noted, this "direct pay" program allows religious institutions to gain some financial support toward renewable energy investments, a move "critical to getting more congregations to consider solar."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The Grist report spotlights one such congregation, the Greensky Hill Indian United Methodist Church in Michigan, which plans to install rooftop solar as part of its overall energy efficiency goals — referred to as "climate care, or creation care" by Greensky Pastor Johnathan Mays.

The IRA expansion, plus examples set by congregations like Greensky Hill, are optimistic signs that, despite bureaucratic hurdles, construction concerns, and budget limitations, the pursuit of sustainability in religious buildings may soon become the norm.

Paulos echoed the hopeful prediction, per Grist: "I expect in the coming year, it's really going to boom, the solar on houses of worship," she commented.

Ready to place your faith in solar? Educate the people around you, including religious leaders, about how solar can save money and benefit everyone. Learn about the tax breaks available, support community initiatives, install your own panels, and stay informed.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.