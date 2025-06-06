This innovative startup will install rooftop solar on your home for no money down — here's what you need to know

Americans are overwhelmingly keen on solar power. Polling shows that, regardless of political affiliation, a clear majority is interested in harnessing the infinite clean energy of the sun. However, one big stumbling block is in the way of wider adoption: the upfront costs.

Fortunately, there's a startup that can help households install rooftop solar panels without the high initial expenses. Leasing through Palmetto's LightReach program can offer lots of the benefits of solar energy without any money down.

What is solar leasing?

There are several options to obtain solar panels. Buying them, leasing them, or entering into a power purchase agreement (PPA). The latter two are very similar.

With leasing and PPAs, the company retains ownership of the panels but is responsible for their installation and maintenance. With a lease, the consumer generally pays a fixed monthly sum regardless of how much energy they actually use. A PPA is a fixed price per kilowatt-hour that the consumer pays during the duration of the contract.

Navigating this landscape can be confusing, but Palmetto offers customized plans tailored to your needs. With LightReach, the company assesses the local conditions and the household needs to create an optimized plan.

Installation and maintenance are taken care of, and all that's left to do is relax and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing your monthly rate is locked in.

Why is solar energy important?

Installing rooftop solar panels is one of the best ways for an individual household to reduce its pollution while saving money, and leasing panels with a locked monthly rate provides the same pollution-reducing benefits while protecting you from expensive price fluctuations on the dirty energy market.

As the U.S. Energy Information Administration's statistics show, energy production is a huge cause of harmful pollution, depending on the source. The EIA "considers electricity generation from biomass, hydro, solar, and wind to be carbon neutral." While manufacturing solar panels causes some pollution, transforming sunlight into energy creates none.

How Palmetto helps with more solar energy options

By offering leasing options to consumers, Palmetto is making the game-changing power of solar energy more accessible. Ultimately, the right choice depends on individual circumstances, as both ownership and leasing have pros and cons that Palmetto can help you sort through.

For those interested in purchasing solar panels, EnergySage offers helpful free online tools to help you get the best deal from vetted installers.

