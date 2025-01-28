  • Business Business

Company secures nearly $850 million in financing to revolutionize American commercial buildings — here's what we can expect

With $847 million in new financing, Solar Landscape is poised to continue its impactful work.

by Matthew Marini
Photo Credit: Solar Landscape

Solar Landscape, a New Jersey-based solar energy company, has secured $847 million in financing to expand its ambitious initiative of installing solar panels on commercial rooftops. 

Electrek provided the details, highlighting the company's efforts to scale renewable energy solutions in the United States.

The U.S. Department of Energy has said that buildings are responsible for 40% of total energy use in the United States.

The $847 million in financing will enable Solar Landscape to transform commercial rooftops into renewable energy hubs, addressing the increasing demand for clean energy. 

The company's work focuses on creating community solar programs that provide energy access to underserved neighborhoods, allowing renters and homeowners to benefit from solar energy without the need to install panels on their own properties.

Solar Landscape's projects have already made significant contributions. The company has become a leader in community solar initiatives in New Jersey, offering clean energy at a reduced cost to thousands of residents. 

The company's rooftop solar arrays provide significant environmental benefits. By making use of commercial rooftops, Solar Landscape minimizes the need for extensive land use. This strategy supports broader climate objectives and helps ease the burden on the energy grid, which still relies heavily on dirty fuels to create energy.

Solar Landscape's success shows how community solar programs can make renewable energy available to everyone. As Electrek noted, the company's efforts complement broader movements toward localized energy solutions, which include solar farms and electric vehicle infrastructure.

Reactions to this development have been positive. One user commented on Electrek, "I've never understood why this type of rooftop solar hasn't taken off more and sooner."

Another user added, "Commercial rooftop solar is the best rooftop solar ... they can have company dedicated crews to install and maintain them."

With $847 million in new financing, Solar Landscape is poised to continue its impactful work, expanding renewable energy access to more communities.

