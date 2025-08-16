White House sparks outrage with sudden reversal on $7 billion program: 'Would have more than paid for itself'

"Nearly a million families will pay hundreds of dollars more each year."

Despite a strong desire to "unleash American energy," the Trump administration has quickly paved the way for the elimination of solar tax credits. As a result, more Americans will likely be paying more on their energy bills.

What's happening?

In an August 7 post on X, EPA administrator Lee Zeldin announced that the EPA would be ending the Solar for All program, which aimed to expand access to solar energy for low-income and disadvantaged communities.

The One Big Beautiful Bill eliminated the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, which included a $7 billion pot called "Solar for All".



In some cases, your tax dollars were diluted through up to FOUR pass-through entities, each taking their own cut off the top!



— Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) August 7, 2025

The Solar for All program is a $7 billion initiative funded by the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

According to Zeldin, the move to dismantle the program was made possible by the signing of H.R.1, also known as One Big Beautiful Bill, into law. The legislation eliminated the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, cutting off all funding for the renewable energy program.

"The bottom line is this: EPA no longer has the statutory authority to administer the program or the appropriated funds to keep this boondoggle alive," Zeldin wrote in the social media post. "Today, the Trump EPA is announcing that we are ending Solar for All for good, saving US taxpayers ANOTHER $7 BILLION!"

Why is the removal of the Solar for All program concerning?

While the elimination of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund may appear to be saving American taxpayers $7 billion, experts are now warning that the move will ultimately make energy bills more expensive for close to a million low-income families.

Zealan Hoover, a senior advisor with the EPA during the Biden administration, noted that pulling the plug on the Solar for All program will hurt those in need of help the most.

"Communities promised relief from punishing energy costs are now left in the dark," Hoover told Canary Media. "Nearly a million families will pay hundreds of dollars more each year for their electricity bill because the Trump administration killed a program that would have more than paid for itself."

By generating own electricity with solar power, homeowners are able to reduce the amount of power needed from the grid, directly lowering monthly electricity costs. In some cases, homeowners can generate so much power that they may even create a surplus of energy that earns them credits from their utility company.

However, the upfront cost of solar panel installation may be too high for some homeowners to fit into their budget, especially low-income families. The complete removal of the Solar for All program could potentially cut off solar power access to families across the country.

What's being done about solar power access for American families?

Although Administrator Zeldin stands by the Trump administration's right to rescind funds distributed by the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, many are arguing that money already obligated to specific programs should be legally protected.

In a press release, U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse was adamant that the claim lacked real merit.

"The Trump Administration has waged a defamatory assault on the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, unlawfully weaponizing the federal government to deprive families of financing to help lower their energy bills, make their communities more resilient, and generate good-paying local jobs," Whitehouse said in a statement.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Environment & Public noted that litigation against the administration's decision to halt funding to the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund "remains ongoing."

