Fed-up homeowners confront senators on Capitol Hill over energy policy: 'We'd made our point'

A couple from Arizona made the trip to Washington, D.C., to advocate for clean energy and federal tax credits, reported KGUN.

In 2022, Gwenn and Malcolm Herman installed solar panels in their Tucson home thanks to the government's solar energy tax credits. Prior to going solar, the couple dealt with electricity bills that totaled around $1,700 annually, per KGUN.

However, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, the Hermans were able to afford solar installation, which caused their electricity expenses to total just $140 in 2024. This past month, though, their bill was $0.

Moving forward, the future of IRA tax credits is uncertain. President Donald Trump has stated he intends to remove these subsidies, though this would ultimately require an act of Congress.

However, homeowners like the Hermans are taking a stand and spreading awareness about the economic and environmental benefits of affordable renewable energy. The Hermans spoke directly with Arizona lawmakers, including Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego and Rep. Juan Ciscomani.

Overall, their discussion ended on a positive note, with Ciscomani telling the couple that he is "100% on board with solar," per KGUN.

Going solar is one of the best ways for homeowners to decrease their energy bills while reducing their environmental footprint. After installing solar panels, homeowners can save $1,500 each year and earn an average of $4,600 in federal tax credits.

Switching to solar energy isn't just good for your wallet. By going solar, you'll decrease the total amount of pollution your household emits, helping to combat rising global temperatures.

After their trip to D.C., the Hermans expressed their hope for the future of solar energy in the U.S.

"I felt encouraged that people were willing to see us," Malcolm Herman told KGUN. "I feel like we'd done our job as constituents; we'd made our point."

